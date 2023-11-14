Alphabet’s Potential Investment in AI Startup Character.AI: Expanding the Realm of Virtual Conversations

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is reportedly engaged in discussions to invest a substantial amount of money in an AI startup called Character.AI. Founded Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, both former employees of Google, Character.AI offers a unique platform that enables users to engage in conversations with virtual versions of celebrities and fictional characters. In addition, users have the ability to create their own chatbots and AI assistants, enhancing their interactive experiences.

While the precise investment amount remains undisclosed, reports suggest that Alphabet is considering investing hundreds of millions of dollars in this innovative startup. Character.AI seeks this influx of capital to further train its models and meet the increasing demand from its user base. This potential investment will deepen the existing collaboration between Character.AI and Google, as the startup already utilizes Google’s cloud services and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for model training.

Apart from Alphabet’s potential investment, Character.AI is also in discussion with venture capital investors to secure additional equity funding. These talks could potentially value the company at over $5 billion, building upon its previous funding round that raised $150 million led Andreessen Horowitz.

Character.AI’s chatbots have primarily attracted users in the age group of 18 to 24, who contribute around 60% of the website’s traffic. The startup aims to position itself as the provider of personalized AI companions, offering a more enjoyable and interactive experience compared to similar chatbot offerings from competitors such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Since its launch, the company’s website has garnered impressive traction, with 100 million monthly visits in its first six months.

Alphabet’s increasing investments in AI startups align with a broader industry trend. Major tech companies are forming strategic alliances with AI startups, offering cloud services and hardware resources to support their model development. Microsoft’s investments in OpenAI and Google and Amazon’s ventures with Anthropic illustrate this growing trend. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is closely monitoring such investments to ensure fair competition within the industry.

As Alphabet and Character.AI continue their discussions, the potential investment holds the promise of expanding the boundaries of virtual conversations and revolutionizing the way people interact with AI-powered figures.

