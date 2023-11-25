Understanding Hallucinations in Large Language Models: A New Taxonomy

Large language models (LLMs) have revolutionized natural language processing, enabling unprecedented advancements in language creation, comprehension, and reasoning. However, there is a concerning trend: LLMs have shown a propensity to induce hallucinations, presenting information that appears credible but lacks factual basis. While previous studies define hallucinations as illogical or disloyal information, a new study researchers from Harbin Institute of Technology, China, and Huawei proposes a reclassification of hallucinatory taxonomy to enhance its relevance in the LLM era.

The revised classification divides hallucinations into two primary categories: fidelity hallucinations and factuality hallucinations. Factual hallucinations focus on discrepancies between generated content and verified real-world facts, often manifesting as fabrications or factual inconsistencies. On the other hand, faithfulness hallucinations describe inconsistencies and deviations from user instructions or input context.

To further refine the factuality category, the researchers introduce two subcategories: factual inconsistency and factual fabrication, depending on the presence of verifiable sources. An emphasis is placed on resolving inconsistencies from the user’s perspective to improve fidelity, addressing logical, context, and instruction inconsistencies.

The causes of hallucinations in LLMs are multifaceted, encompassing various elements from training and data to the inference phase. The study identifies potential causes such as faulty sources, underutilized resources, subpar training strategies, stochastic decoding approaches, and imprecise representations during inference.

Detecting and mitigating hallucinations in LLMs are crucial areas of focus. The researchers provide a comprehensive description of efficient detection techniques and benchmark summaries for evaluating hallucinations and the effectiveness of detection methods. They also offer tactics to minimize the identified sources of hallucinations, aiming to enhance the development of reliable and robust LLMs.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking study sheds light on the causes and effects of hallucinations in LLMs, offering valuable insights for the advancement of the field. By addressing the shortcomings of current LLMs, it paves the way for further research and the creation of more trustworthy language models.

