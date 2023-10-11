AHS Fans Notice Parallels Between Kim Kardashian’s Character and Her Real Life

Fans of American Horror Story have been praising Kim Kardashian for her acting skills in Season 12 of the popular show. Viewers on Reddit have even suggested that her performance in the series may have been directly inspired her real life.

In the show, Kardashian portrays Siobhan Walsh, a high-powered publicist. One fan on Reddit pointed out similarities between Siobhan and Kardashian herself. In one scene, Siobhan rants about actors like Jamie Lee Curtis being referred to as “nepo babies.” The fan speculates that this particular line may have been inspired Kardashian’s own reality, as her sisters are often referred to as such.

Another scene highlighted on Reddit shows Siobhan finding a vintage dress for another character and asking her not to rip it. The fan believes that this scene is a parody of Kim’s controversial decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala.

Interestingly, a scene in American Horror Story: Delicate, where Kardashian’s character cuts a cucumber, is thought to have been inspired Kendall Jenner’s viral cucumber-slicing moment on the Kardashians.

Many fans believe that these parallels between the show and Kardashian’s real life are intentional. They see it not only in the writing but also in her acting. Some even pointed out that Siobhan’s character is similar to Kardashian’s real-life momager, Kris Jenner.

Fans have been impressed with Kardashian’s performance in American Horror Story: Delicate and have praised her ability to bring her real-life experiences into her character on the show.

