How to Make DIY Cheesecloth Ghosts

If you’re looking for a simple and affordable Halloween decoration, consider making DIY cheesecloth ghosts. This project requires minimal materials that can be easily obtained from your local Dollar Tree or online retailer like Amazon.

To create different-sized ghosts, you can use cups of varying sizes or even jars and bottles. Start attaching pipe cleaners to the cups to form the arms of the ghost. Secure the pipe cleaners inside the cup with tape and shape them outward. If you want a stronger arm for your ghost to hold something, twist multiple pipe cleaners together.

For an illuminated ghost, you can place tea lights or fairy lights inside the cup. Once you have prepared the arm structure, blow up a balloon and place the knotted end inside the cup. In a bowl, mix two parts glue with one part water. Then, dip pieces of white cheesecloth into this mixture, ensuring they are evenly coated. Wring out any excess liquid and drape the cheesecloth over the balloon and cup, layering multiple pieces to fully cover and create the ghost shape.

To give your ghost a spooky face, you can cut out eyes using felt and attach them to the cheesecloth. Allow the ghost to dry completely before removing the balloon. Once dry, you’ll have a standing cheesecloth ghost ready to be adorned with additional features and decorative accents of your choice.

With just a few simple steps and inexpensive materials, you can create charming DIY cheesecloth ghosts to add a touch of Halloween spirit to your home. So why not give it a go and get creative this spooky season?

