Instagram Makes History: Vicky Kaushal Becomes the First Bollywood Actor to be Followed Instagram

Vicky Kaushal continues to be on a roll with his recent successes in the film industry. Not only has he received acclaim for his performances in movies like ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Dunki’, but he has also achieved a significant milestone in the world of social media. Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform, has made history choosing Vicky Kaushal as the first and only Bollywood actor to be followed their official account with over 665 million followers.

While Instagram is known for following only 81 accounts itself, Vicky Kaushal’s inclusion is considered a major feat. This recognition highlights his rising popularity and talent, showcasing his widespread appeal not only among his fans but also among industry insiders.

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering enthusiastic reactions from netizens. Fans praised Kaushal’s consistent exceptional performances and expressed their happiness for his well-deserved achievement. Many acknowledged his strong script choices and applauded his content-driven acting style.

With a string of successful films, 2023 has undoubtedly been one of the best years in Vicky Kaushal’s career. His recent release alongside Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate the box office, further solidifying his position in the industry. Furthermore, his portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in ‘Sam Bahadur’ received critical acclaim.

Looking ahead, the talented actor has an exciting project, ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’, lined up for release in February next year. Directed Anand Tiwari and starring Triptii Dimri and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this film promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline.

Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram milestone not only signifies his success in the film industry but also showcases the power of social media in shaping popular culture. In an era where followers count and engagement play a pivotal role in determining an actor’s reach, this achievement highlights his remarkable journey and growing influence. As the first Bollywood actor to be followed the official Instagram account, Vicky Kaushal has set a new precedent for others to follow.