AI Photo Generator Transforms Awkward School Pictures into Glam ’90s Portraits

A new AI photo generator is taking the internet storm, allowing users to reimagine their cringe-worthy school yearbook pictures with a glamorous ’90s twist. The app, called Epik, utilizes artificial intelligence to transform self-submitted selfies into nostalgic yearbook portraits.

Epik’s AI technology is capable of generating up to 60 different personas, ranging from preppy cheerleaders to football team captains. Even the traditionally “nerdy” portraits have a filtered effect that adds a touch of familiarity and charm. With this app, users can finally say goodbye to their awkward teenage selves and embrace a more polished and flattering version of their past.

Available on both the App Store and Google Play Store, Epik can be downloaded for free. However, accessing the yearbook AI function comes at a cost, with a price of $5.99 or $9.99 for faster service. Despite the fee, the app has garnered widespread popularity, with users sharing their AI-generated pictures on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Celebrities have also jumped on the bandwagon, showcasing their peculiar portraits on Instagram. Actress Keke Palmer expressed her surprise at the uncanny resemblance of her AI picture, questioning whether it truly captured her essence. Influencer Bretman Rock similarly found the AI-generated images confusing, wondering who the unfamiliar faces were.

While most of the AI-generated yearbook pictures veer away from reality, some results border on the downright ridiculous. TikToker Joe Mele decided to insert pictures of his father into the app, resulting in a bizarre transformation that turned his dad into a ’90s bombshell.

For those seeking more AI-generated fun, there are other apps available that offer similar experiences, such as an app that encourages users to BeFake and an app that allows conversations with deceased individuals.

