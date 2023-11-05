Experience the Ultimate Home Theater with the Samsung 85-inch CU7000 4K Tizen TV

Upgrade your home theater system with the incredible 85-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV, now available at a discounted price from Best Buy. Priced at just $900, this TV is not only affordable but also delivers top-notch performance that rivals some of the best TVs on the market. By saving $400 on the 85-inch model, you can enjoy a cinematic experience without breaking the bank.

Featuring cutting-edge technology, the Samsung CU7000 offers an immersive 4K picture quality that is considered one of the best in the industry. With the inclusion of PurColor technology, this TV produces a wide spectrum of colors, surpassing the capabilities of traditional RGB TVs. Additionally, the Mega Contrast feature analyzes and adjusts each image on-screen, ensuring optimal clarity and detail.

The Samsung CU7000 boasts advanced upscaling technology, which enhances the resolution of any content you watch to near 4K quality. This means even older movies and shows will appear crisp and vibrant on this TV. Moreover, the smart capabilities of this TV are powered Tizen, providing easy access to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. You can dive into a world of entertainment and enjoy the latest releases right from the comfort of your own home.

As a bonus, the Samsung CU7000 is compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for convenient control of your home theater system. You can also utilize Apple AirPlay 2 to effortlessly stream content from your Apple devices directly to the TV.

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal! Get the 85-inch Samsung CU7000 4K Tizen TV for just $900 at Best Buy, saving $400 from its regular price of $1,300. Enjoy the ultimate home theater experience with free shipping included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the resolution of the Samsung CU7000 TV?

The Samsung CU7000 TV offers a stunning 4K resolution, providing exceptional picture quality with sharp details and vibrant colors.

Does the Samsung CU7000 TV have smart capabilities?

Yes, the Samsung CU7000 TV is powered Tizen, offering seamless access to popular streaming platforms and a wide range of smart features.

What is the screen size of the Samsung CU7000 TV?

The Samsung CU7000 TV is available in an impressive 85-inch screen size, providing a truly immersive viewing experience.

Can I control the Samsung CU7000 TV with voice commands?

Absolutely! The Samsung CU7000 TV is compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for convenient hands-free control.

Does the Samsung CU7000 TV come with free shipping?

Yes, when you purchase the Samsung CU7000 TV from Best Buy, you can enjoy free shipping, making it an even more enticing deal.