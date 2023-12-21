The Timeless Comedy of a 1988 Christmas Video

In a heartwarming throwback to Christmases past, a recently digitized home video from 1988 has captured the struggles and humor of a mom opening gifts from her family. The video, shared on TikTok Jordan Alvillar, showcases her exasperated mother, Susan Alvillar, as she receives practical gifts from her loved ones.

The video begins with Susan opening a KitchenAid mixer she had requested for baking. In a sarcastic tone, she exclaims, “It’s a mixer! Boy, oh boy, I can’t wait to use that to make my husband a wonderful meal.” Susan continues to hilariously comment on her role as a wife and mother while her children whine and scream in the background.

The video resonates with many viewers, especially younger moms who can relate to the exhaustion and overwhelm portrayed Susan. Comments on the TikTok video compare her comedic timing to that of an SNL skit and express gratitude for her honesty in voicing the struggles of motherhood.

Susan’s daughter, Jordan, reflects on the video, emphasizing the magic and importance of mothers during the holiday season. “People speak generally about the magic of holidays without applying that magic to a specific person,” says Jordan. “As an adult, you realize those people are usually moms.”

Despite the comedic portrayal, it’s clear that Susan’s role as a mother and wife was deeply valued her family. Behind the camera, her husband, Jim, jokes about the chaos of Christmas morning and expresses admiration for Susan’s dedication.

Nowadays, Susan still owns the same mixer and uses it to create delicious meals for her grandson. The video serves as a timeless reminder of the love and laughter that permeate the holiday season, capturing a snapshot of family life in the late 1980s.