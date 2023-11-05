New Options for Gamers: Early Black Friday TV Deals

Looking for the perfect TV to enhance your gaming experience? Hisense has an enticing offer that might grab your attention. For a limited time until November 12th, Hisense is giving away free download codes for NBA 2K24: Black Mamba Edition for PlayStation or Xbox with every new TV purchase at Best Buy.

While there are various screen sizes and models available to choose from, three particular options stand out. The Hisense 55″ U6 Mini-LED TV, priced at $399, offers impressive visuals and features. For a more immersive experience, consider the Hisense 75″ U6 Mini-LED TV for $699. And if you want to go all out, the Hisense 85″ U7 Mini-LED TV, priced at $1,699, provides an even larger display.

What sets the Hisense 2023 TV lineup apart is the implementation of Mini-LED backlight technology. This innovation improves contrast and peak brightness, resulting in enhanced screen uniformity and reduced haloing. In essence, it provides better overall performance at a more affordable price point.

For avid NBA 2K fans, this deal is a win-win. Not only do you receive a complimentary $99 game, but you also have the opportunity to save money on award-winning TVs, including the highly-regarded Hisense U8K.

While the Hisense deals are undoubtedly appealing for gamers, they are not the sole early Black Friday options available. There are exceptional OLED TV deals too, although they may come at a higher price compared to Hisense. These OLED TVs, however, offer incredible quality and some of the lowest prices seen throughout the year.

