LG C3 OLED: Experience True-to-Life Colors and Enhanced Gaming Features

If you’re in the market for a compact OLED TV that delivers exceptional image quality and gaming capabilities, then look no further than LG’s smallest model, the 42-inch C3. Priced at £874 on eBay with code BONFIRE10, this deal from Peter Tyson offers a significant discount from the £949 list price, making it one of the best offers available for LG’s latest smaller OLED.

While the C3 may not feature LG’s Evo panel, which enhances brightness and is only available on larger models, it still provides true-to-life colors, unmatched contrast, and OLED’s signature inky blacks for a sublime viewing experience. Whether you’re watching films, TV series, or gaming, the C3 delivers breathtaking visuals that immerse you in the action.

One of the standout features of the C3 is its four HDMI 2.1 ports. Compatible with 4K/120Hz output, these ports are perfect for connecting current-gen gaming consoles or a living room PC, allowing you to enjoy games on the big screen with smooth, tear-free performance. The TV also offers extensive VRR support, including HDMI Forum VRR, AMD FreeSync, and Nvidia G-Sync, ensuring a seamless gaming experience with minimal stuttering.

Not content with just providing an outstanding base experience, the C3 boasts several quality-of-life features to enhance your viewing pleasure further. Powered the Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, this new model offers a faster user interface, as well as innovative internal smarts. The Object Enhancer feature enhances foreground characters and props in scenes, while LG’s AI Super Upscaling Pro upscales sub-4K footage and reduces noise for sharper visuals. Additionally, the C3’s Quick Media Switching VRR eliminates the momentary black screen when switching inputs, ensuring a seamless transition between different media sources.

If you’re in search of LG’s smallest OLED TV and want to explore the latest refinements at an excellent price, the LG C3 deal on Peter Tyson’s eBay store is worth considering. Immerse yourself in true-to-life colors, breathtaking contrast, and enhanced gaming features with the C3 OLED.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the LG C3 support HDR?

Yes, the LG C3 offers a wide range of HDR support, accentuating detail and making colors even more vivid and sharper.

Can I connect my gaming console to the LG C3?

Absolutely! The C3 comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it easy to connect your current-gen gaming console and enjoy games in 4K/120Hz.

Does the LG C3 have advanced upscaling capabilities?

Yes, the C3 is equipped with AI Super Upscaling Pro, which upscales sub-4K footage and reduces noise to deliver sharper visuals.

What is Quick Media Switching VRR?

Quick Media Switching VRR is a feature on the LG C3 that eliminates the momentary black screen when switching between different media sources, providing a seamless viewing experience.