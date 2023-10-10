American Made: A Compelling and Morally Murky Crime Thriller

American Made, a 2017 film starring Tom Cruise, is gaining popularity on Netflix for several good reasons. Firstly, it offers a refreshing departure from Cruise’s usual role as a hero, as he portrays the morally ambiguous character of Barry White. White, a real-life TWA pilot, is recruited the CIA to engage in reconnaissance work in South America, eventually leading him to become involved in a massive operation that spawns a new drug cartel. Cruise’s performance as Barry is captivating, showcasing his ability to play complex and morally conflicting characters.

Furthermore, American Made stands out presenting a realistic and honest portrayal of the CIA’s questionable actions during the Reagan administration. Unlike many other films about the agency, this crime thriller delves into the darker aspects of the CIA’s history. It sheds light on some of the worst actions carried out in the name of the United States, offering a thought-provoking and morally murky narrative.

While American Made may not be filled with high-octane action sequences, it still captivates audiences with its real aerial photography. Cruise, known for performing his own stunts, pilots the planes himself throughout the film, adding authenticity to the scenes. This element distinguishes American Made as more than just an action movie, providing a refreshing change of pace with its emphasis on drama.

In a landscape where such movies are rarely made, American Made stands out as a sturdy and compelling crime thriller. Its success on Netflix is a testament to the quality of the film and its ability to entertain and engage audiences. So, if you’re looking for a thought-provoking and morally ambiguous movie with an exceptional performance Tom Cruise, give American Made a watch.

