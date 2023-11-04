Laugh-Inducing Comedy ‘Quiz Lady’ Delivers More than Just Humor

The uproarious comedy ‘Quiz Lady’ is making waves on the entertainment scene, and it may just take the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched films list. Surprisingly, this hilarious flick isn’t a new release; it actually hit theaters over a decade ago.

Written acclaimed screenwriters Marie Lopez and Sarah Thompson and directed Maya Johnson, ‘Quiz Lady’ is currently ranked as the second most popular film on Netflix, closely trailing behind ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ This side-splitting gem was added to the streaming site on November 1, and it’s quickly captivating viewers with its unforgettable performances.

Starring the talented duo of Sandra Oh and Awkwafina, ‘Quiz Lady’ is more than just an ordinary comedy. It combines gut-busting laughter with heartfelt moments to deliver an exceptional viewing experience. The chemistry between Oh and Awkwafina is undeniably electric, and their comedic timing is impeccable.

In the film, Oh portrays the character of Linda, an eccentric quiz show host who finds herself caught in a series of comical mishaps. Awkwafina plays the role of Lisa, Linda’s loyal and witty sidekick, whose sharp one-liners will leave you in stitches.

‘Quiz Lady’ explores themes of friendship, self-discovery, and the importance of embracing one’s quirks. It’s a refreshing take on the buddy comedy genre, showcasing the transformative power of laughter and the bonds that can be formed through shared experiences.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the main cast members in ‘Quiz Lady’?

A: Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are the leading stars in the film.

Q: What is the release date of ‘Quiz Lady’ on Netflix?

A: The film was added to Netflix on November 1.

Q: Is ‘Quiz Lady’ a new movie?

A: No, it was released over ten years ago but has recently gained popularity on the streaming platform.