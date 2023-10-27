Teenager Banned from LinkedIn Secures Internship at the Company

In an unexpected turn of events, a 15-year-old boy who was initially banned from LinkedIn due to not meeting the platform’s minimum age requirement has now landed an internship with the company. The intriguing story of Eric Zhu, the young founder and CEO of Avioto, has recently captured the attention of the online community, quickly becoming viral.

Zhu, a high school student with an impressive resume that includes serving as an investor with Bachmanity Capital, initially encountered obstacles when trying to create an account on LinkedIn. He had to wait until reaching the age of 16 to meet the website’s minimum age requirement. Months later, however, Zhu shared a surprising update on his X page, revealing that he had been offered an internship at LinkedIn.

Accompanying the announcement was a captivating photo featuring Zhu proudly holding a sticky note adorned with LinkedIn’s branding and his name. The image symbolizes both the swift reversal of Zhu’s fortunes and the power of determination in the face of setbacks.

Since Zhu posted his incredible journey, the story has garnered widespread attention, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views and generating countless congratulations and well wishes from the online community. Users expressed their astonishment and joy for Zhu’s achievement, with many commending his resiliency and determination.

While the circumstances leading to Zhu’s initial LinkedIn ban were unfortunate, his subsequent internship opportunity at the very same company exemplifies the unpredictable nature of life’s twists and turns. This story serves as an inspiration to young individuals everywhere, reminding them that perseverance and dedication can yield unexpected and remarkable outcomes.

