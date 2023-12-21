New Storage Tray from Aldi Comes in Three Stylish Options

Aldi, the German discount superstore known for its affordable groceries, is expanding its offerings beyond food. Their latest addition is the Merry Moments Decorative Two-Tier Tray, a versatile storage solution that is perfect for any room in your house. Available in three colorways – all white, natural light wood with beaded accents, and a red Santa-themed option – this tray is not only functional but also adds a touch of elegance to your home decor.

The two tiers provide ample space for displaying holiday trinkets, sweets, or appetizers. However, the possibilities extend far beyond the holiday season. You can use it to store items in your bathroom, bedroom, or office. The tray is only $12.99, which is significantly cheaper than similar products from competitors.

With a height of 17 inches and sturdy metal handle, the tray is easy to assemble and transport. The tiers measure 9 and 12.5 inches in diameter, offering plenty of room for your belongings. Additionally, you have the option to paint it to match your existing decor.

The Merry Moments Decorative Two-Tier Tray has gained popularity among Aldi shoppers, with many praising its versatility and affordability. One shopper, Kristin Ingraham, even mentioned how easy it is to switch up the decorations for each holiday.

If you’re unable to find this tray at your local Aldi or it’s sold out, there are similar options available on Amazon. You can find rustic wooden trays or beaded white farmhouse tiered trays that suit your style. Just remember, this tray isn’t limited to holiday use – it can be used year-round as a functional and stylish storage solution for your home.