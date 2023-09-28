Get Your Workout on with this TikTok-Inspired Dance Routine

Get ready to move and groove with this 10-minute TikTok-inspired dance workout led host, choreographer, and content creator Sheela Awe. Join her and dancers Lilian Gonzalez and Melissa Westlake as they guide you through a fun and energetic routine that will get your heart rate up and your body moving.

The workout begins with a quick warm-up to get your muscles ready for the dance moves ahead. Then, you’ll dive into some of TikTok’s most popular dances, including the citirokk, booty pops, and body rolls. Don’t worry if you’re new to TikTok-inspired dances – Awe starts off slow to help you master the moves before gradually increasing the tempo.

One of the great things about this routine is that it can be done completely in place, so you don’t need a lot of space to get your groove on. Whether you’re in a small apartment or have limited room to move, you can still join in the fun and get a great workout.

Sheela Awe is a multi-talented entertainer who was born in South Korea, raised in Southeast Asia, and educated at The New School in New York. Known for her humorous content, she believes that laughter is the best medicine and incorporates it into her performances.

Make sure not to miss new episodes of Dance Fitsugar every other Wednesday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel

Awe’s outfit for this workout is from Alo Yoga, while Gonzalez’s top is from ASOS and her pants are from Zara. Westlake is wearing a top from Alo Yoga and pants from ASOS.

