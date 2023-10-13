The Benefits of Muting on Social Media

Muting people on social media has become a popular trend for users who want to maintain their online sanity without severing connections. Many individuals mute accounts on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to streamline their feeds and focus on content that matters most to them – posts from friends, family, celebrities, and brands that interest them. Muting allows users to create boundaries without completely disconnecting from others in their online networks.

Kristin Zeising, a clinical psychologist in San Diego, California, explains that muting is a digital tool for maintaining personal well-being. It helps minimize exposure to drama, negativity, and triggers that could affect mental and emotional health during high-stress times when attention is divided in various directions. Muted accounts do not know that they have been muted, and users can choose to unmute them at any time.

Muting is often regarded as a gentler alternative to unfollowing or unfriending, as it does not make a negative statement about one’s dislike or disinterest. It provides a private way to curate one’s social media feed while protecting one’s feelings. In some cases, muting is used to maintain connections with individuals who have been mutually muted due to a falling out. This approach helps preserve mental health allowing users to control what they see on their feeds.

Instructions for muting are relatively simple on different social media platforms. On Instagram, users can go to a person’s profile, tap the following button, and select “mute” to mute their posts, stories, or both. For Facebook, users can snooze someone’s posts for 30 days accessing the three-dot menu button on a post. On Twitter, users can mute others visiting their profile, clicking the three-dots button, and selecting “mute.”

While muting is generally seen as a beneficial practice, it can raise concerns about communication and empathy. Clinical psychologist Kristin Zeising suggests that frequent resorting to muting instead of engaging in honest conversations may limit opportunities for understanding and empathy. If muting is combined with discomfort or avoidance in offline interactions, it may be necessary to examine the dynamics of the friendship or relationship further.

Muting someone may hurt if they suspect they have been muted, as it could be interpreted as a lack of interest or avoidance. However, overall, muting serves as a valuable tool for maintaining mental and emotional well-being in the online world.

