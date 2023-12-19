Record-Breaking Tesla Model S Reaches Mind-Blowing Mileage

In a remarkable feat of endurance, a 2014 Tesla Model S P85 has become the highest-mileage Tesla in existence, with a staggering 1.18 million miles on its odometer. This milestone challenges the notion that electric vehicles (EVs) are not built for long-distance travel.

The owner of this record-breaking Model S, Hansjörg von Gemmingen-Hornberg, first caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk back in 2019 when the car reached one million kilometers (621,371 miles). Since then, the mileage has nearly doubled. A recent video featuring Gemmingen-Hornberg sheds light on his impressive journey.

Gemmingen-Hornberg’s affinity for high-mileage EVs began with a Tesla Roadster, which he managed to drive 400,000 miles despite the lack of charging infrastructure at the time. He later switched to the Model S for its improved comfort and space, opting for a used 2014 model.

However, maintaining such high mileage has not been without its challenges. Gemmingen-Hornberg has had to replace the rear motor of his Model S thirteen times, including the original. These replacement motors, mostly refurbished units, varied in quality, and some failed quickly. The battery, on the other hand, has fared better, with the car currently on its fourth pack, averaging about 300,000 miles per battery.

Gemmingen-Hornberg’s driving habits play a significant role in the longevity of his Model S. He takes regular breaks and limits each trip to around 62 miles before recharging the battery when it reaches 20% capacity. The exterior and interior of the vehicle have held up well, but little is known about other wear items like brakes and tires.

What sets Gemmingen-Hornberg apart is his passion for travel. He has taken his Model S on epic journeys, including trips to Africa, Morocco, Sweden, Austria, and China, with plans to continue exploring the world in his electric car. In fact, he even relinquished his reservation for a Lucid Air to prioritize driving his beloved Model S.

This remarkable achievement Gemmingen-Hornberg and his high-mileage Model S challenges misconceptions about EVs’ capabilities and durability. It serves as a testament to the potential of electric vehicles to handle rigorous long-distance travel and highlights the importance of ongoing advancements in EV technology and infrastructure.