Third Contestant Eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2023

In a surprising turn of events, the third contestant has been eliminated from this year’s I’m a Celebrity 2023. The competition is nearing its final week, and campmates are being voted off one one. On the latest episode, it was revealed that First Dates star Fred Sirieix would be going home, after finding himself in the bottom two with ex-EastEnders actor Danielle Harold.

During an interview following his elimination, Sirieix expressed his love for his time in the jungle. He described the experience as living in the moment and not thinking about what comes next. He also mentioned that he found jungle life relatively easy because he had mentally prepared himself for the challenges.

As the show heads towards the finale, it seems there may be an unexpected change in the eviction pattern. Due to medical concerns, two contestants, Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, had to leave the show earlier than expected. Typically, the finale would feature three remaining celebrities, but with their exit, there will now only be two.

One of the recently eliminated contestants, YouTube star Nella Rose, spoke about her reasons for joining the reality show. She revealed that her main motivation was to face her fears and challenge herself. Reflecting on her experience, she described the trials she had to endure as “really scary.”

Rose caused some controversy during her time on the show, particularly in clashes with Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage. When asked about these encounters, she admitted that she was often surprised the different mindsets of others and felt compelled to speak up. The clash with Farage centered around the issue of cultural appropriation, in which Rose firmly stated that someone’s culture cannot be used as a costume.

Although her time on I’m a Celebrity has come to an end, Rose commended the show and its hosts, Ant and Dec, for providing her with a platform to face her fears and learn from challenging experiences. As the competition continues, viewers eagerly await the final outcome to see who will be crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity 2023.