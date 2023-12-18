Four Third-Prize-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in New York

In a stroke of luck, four third-prize-winning tickets for the Powerball were purchased in New York, with one lucky ticket holder hailing from Rochester.

The New York State Lottery confirmed that a ticket worth an impressive $50,000 was sold at Roc Petro on Buffalo Road. The other three winning tickets were sold in Cooperstown, Newburgh, and Yonkers, all boasting the same $50,000 prize.

Although the Powerball jackpot is not claimed these individuals, it continues to soar. As of Tuesday morning, the estimated jackpot is a staggering $435 million, with a cash value of $204.8 million. This amount has undoubtedly caught the attention of lottery enthusiasts across the nation.

Interestingly, this recent win follows a notable achievement in late November, when a top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket worth $33,271.50 was sold at Herrema’s. It seems that New York has a knack for producing lottery winners.

The next drawing for the Powerball is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 6. Anticipation is building as players eagerly await the announcement of the selected numbers, all filled with hope and dreams of striking it rich.

With so much excitement surrounding the Powerball, it’s no wonder that people from all walks of life are flocking to participate in the lottery. Be sure to grab your ticket and join in on the chances of transforming your life with a massive jackpot win.