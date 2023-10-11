Narwhal App Introduces Subscription-Based Model to Stay Afloat

After Reddit’s price increases related to its API usage led to the demise of several third-party apps, one app, Narwhal, is making a comeback. The app’s developer, Rick Harrison (u/det0ur on Reddit), announced that Narwhal will implement a subscription-based version of the app at $3.99 per month, offering users an ad-free and privacy-focused experience.

In addition to the subscription fee, Narwhal will also include a Tip Jar to solicit donations and fund further development work. Although not available at launch, there is potential for a small fee of $1 per month to allow users to check their notifications and messages.

The subscription pricing is considered an experiment as Narwhal may face increasing costs to cover the API fees as its adoption and usage increase. Due to the monthly API costs charged Reddit, the app will not offer a lifetime unlock or annual payment option.

Narwhal’s developer emphasizes the importance of a critical mass of subscribers to sustain the app. To accommodate users, a Narwhal website subscription will be offered at a 30% discount,passing Apple’s cut.

It remains to be seen how Reddit will respond to Narwhal’s attempt to operate its own ad-free third-party app business. Reddit’s decision to raise API pricing and eliminate third-party apps was primarily driven the goal to maximize revenues. In an AMA, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman stated that the company will continue to prioritize profitability.

Narwhal is known for its customization options, allowing users to personalize swipe controls, fonts, colors, and themes. The app also offers features such as a native video player, fast media loading, and device syncing. The latest version of Narwhal introduced even more customization options and a user survey about subscriptions.

Narwhal is not the only Reddit client trying to survive amidst the API pricing changes. Another app, Relay, has introduced a multi-tier subscription plan. However, Narwhal opted for a simpler approach, aiming to avoid complex usage monitoring and cost calculations.

Narwhal 2 is currently available for download on the App Store. The subscription feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks, offering users a choice to support the app’s sustainability and enjoy an ad-free experience.

Sources:

– Original article Sarah Perez on TechCrunch, May 7th, 2021