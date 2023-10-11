Narwhal App Introduces Subscription-Based Model After Reddit’s API Fee Increases

After the recent conflict between third-party app developers and Reddit management, which resulted in a site-wide protest and the shutdown of several popular apps, Narwhal is attempting a comeback. The developer of the app, Rick Harrison, announced that they would be implementing a subscription-based version of Narwhal priced at $3.99 per month. The subscription will offer users an ad-free and privacy-focused experience.

To ensure the app’s sustainability, Narwhal will also introduce a Tip Jar feature for users to make voluntary donations. Additionally, Harrison is considering adding a small fee of around $1 per month to allow users to check their notifications and messages. However, due to Reddit’s API costs, Narwhal will not provide a lifetime unlock option or annual payment plans. The developer anticipates that the API fees charged Reddit will be significant, depending on the number of subscribers, possibly amounting to “tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars per month.”

Although the new subscription model is currently deemed an experiment, Narwhal might need a critical mass of subscribers to cover expenses. Harrison also mentions the possibility of offering a 30% cheaper subscription on the Narwhal website topass Apple’s app store fees.

Narwhal’s customization options, native video player, fast media loading, and sync between devices have made it a popular choice among users. Despite the changes to Reddit’s API pricing, Narwhal is not the only app trying to adapt. Another client, Relay, has introduced a multi-tier subscription plan with various price points that limit API calls.

As Narwhal 2 becomes available for download on the App Store, users will notice the Tip Jar feature. The subscription option is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

