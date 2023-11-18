New Study Finds TikTok Exposes Teenagers to Real-Life Violence

A recently released study has shed light on a concerning trend regarding the popular social media app, TikTok. Contrary to its reputation for dance crazes and comedy skits, the research reveals that teenagers are more likely to come across real-life violence on TikTok than on any other social media platform. The Youth Endowment Fund (YEF), a charity dedicated to preventing children’s involvement in violence, conducted a survey of 7,500 teenage children in England and Wales. The results indicated that 33% of 13 to 17-year-olds had witnessed footage of real-life violence on TikTok over the past year, surpassing other platforms like Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram.

Tranai Todd, the CEO of Support Through Sport and a former secondary school student, emphasized the significant influence of social media on his life. He mentioned how exposure to violence on these platforms contributed to his involvement in antisocial behavior and the wrong crowd. Likewise, the study found that 42% of teenage respondents believed social media was a major contributing factor to acts of violence. This perception was shared among 52% of adults.

The most commonly encountered form of violence on TikTok was footage of fights between young people, which nearly half of all teenagers surveyed had come across. Additionally, 36% reported encountering posts and messages containing threats of physical assault, while 29% observed content involving the possession, promotion, or use of weapons. The analysis also indicated that children who experienced violence offline were more likely to encounter it online.

The study highlighted the difficulty teenagers face in escaping violence on TikTok, even within the confines of their own homes. Jibril Rose, a member of YEF’s Youth Advisory Board, expressed concern over the inability to avoid such content, as it often appears on users’ “For You” page without user input. The research further revealed a correlation between vulnerable teenagers and their exposure to violence on social media.

Calls for increased moderation of violent content on social media platforms have grown louder. Experts and advocates urge TikTok and other giants in the industry to take more responsibility implementing top-level policies and procedures to regulate and address this issue. Raising awareness about the impact of violent content on young people is also critical. Workshops, increased funding for youth work, and educational sessions on online safety in schools are among the suggested measures to address this rising concern.

FAQs:

Q: Is TikTok the only social media platform where teenagers encounter real-life violence?

A: No, while TikTok has the highest rate of exposure, other platforms like Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram also contribute to teenagers witnessing real-life violence.

Q: What types of violent content are commonly seen on TikTok?

A: The most frequent forms of violence on TikTok include footage of fights between young people, threatening posts and messages, and content involving the possession, promotion, or use of weapons.

Q: Why do some teenagers believe social media is a factor driving violence?

A: According to the survey, 42% of teenagers think social media plays a significant role in promoting violence, a perception shared 52% of adults.

Q: How are vulnerable teenagers more prone to experiencing violence on social media?

A: The study found that children who experience violence offline are more likely to encounter it online as well. This suggests a correlation between offline and online exposure to violence among vulnerable teenagers.