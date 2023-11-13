Digital Violence Exposes Teenagers to Real-Life Harm

A recent study conducted the Youth Endowment Fund, a Home Office-backed charity, reveals that an alarming 33% of teenagers aged 13 to 17 have encountered real-life violence on the social media platform TikTok over the past year. The survey, which polled 7,500 teenagers, also found that 25% have come across similar violent content on Snapchat, while 20% and 19% have encountered it on YouTube and Instagram, respectively.

The most common form of violent material viewed across all platforms was footage of fights, with a staggering 48% of the surveyed teenagers reporting exposure to such clips. Additionally, 36% have seen threats of physical violence, and 29% have witnessed people carrying, promoting, or using weapons. It is concerning to note that 26% have been exposed to content containing harm towards women and girls.

The majority of teenagers stated that they came across this violent material through suggestions from the platforms themselves (27%), while a smaller percentage deliberately sought it out (9%). Half of the respondents mentioned that they encountered it on someone else’s feed, while the remaining third said it had been shared with them.

These findings underscore the urgent need for social media companies to take responsibility for the content they promote and ensure the safety of their young users. Jon Yates, executive director at the Youth Endowment Fund, emphasized the unacceptability of exposing children to violent content and called for immediate action. He highlighted the impact of such content on exacerbating tension between individuals and groups and fostering harmful attitudes towards women and relationships.

TikTok, in response to the study, stated that they prioritize the removal or age restriction of violent or graphic content, even before it garners any views. They also provide parents with tools to customize content and safety settings for their teens’ accounts. Snapchat echoed a similar sentiment, reaffirming their commitment to removing violent content promptly and encouraging users to report any such material they encounter. YouTube emphasized their strict policies against violent content and their proactive measures in removing violating material. However, Instagram has yet to provide a comment on the matter.

It is crucial for society as a whole to recognize its duty in protecting children from violence, whether offline or online. Collaboration between social media companies, law enforcement, safety experts, and NGOs is essential to create a safer environment that shields young individuals from harm. Only through collective efforts can we hope to prevent the perpetuation of violence and negative attitudes among our youth.

