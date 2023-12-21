Experts Warn of Impulse Spending Surge During Holiday Season

According to recent data, Americans spent a staggering $71 billion on impulse purchases last year, with nearly half of the buyers experiencing regret afterward. To avoid succumbing to impulsive spending, financial experts emphasize the need for restraint during the holiday season. Bankrate analyst Alex Gailey warns that making emotional purchases can lead to immediate gratification but result in guilt or remorse later on.

While impulse spending can happen anywhere, online shopping has become a hub for impulsive purchases. Social media platforms like TikTok play a significant role in driving impulsive shopping behavior, as their seamless checkout process allows users to purchase products showcased influencers. TikTok has even introduced its own shopping feature, TikTok Shop, making it even easier for consumers to buy trendy products instantly.

Notably, the fear of missing out (FOMO) is a powerful marketing strategy employed social media platforms to entice consumers. However, brick-and-mortar stores are not exempt from these tactics either. Retailers often create false sales manipulating inflated list prices, giving the impression of deep discounts. Termed “anchor prices,” this practice misleads consumers into believing they are getting substantial savings.

In addition, retailers often create a sense of scarcity to encourage immediate purchases. By claiming limited inventory availability, they aim to pressure consumers into buying products before they potentially sell out. However, this scarcity is often fabricated, as retailers do not disclose their restocking schedules.

To combat impulse spending, financial experts provide tips for consumers during the last few shopping days:

1. Remove credit cards from social media shopping sites to make impulse purchases less convenient.

2. Unsubscribe from marketing emails to reduce exposure to promotional offers.

3. Stick to a predetermined budget with clear spending limits for each gift recipient.

It is crucial to exercise caution during the holiday season, especially considering the record-high interest rates on retail credit cards. To avoid buyer’s remorse in the coming year, experts advise calculating your holiday spending budget as 1% of your annual salary. By adhering to a budget, you can enjoy the holiday season without the stress of financial regret.