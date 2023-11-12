New Ways to Safeguard Yourself from Social Media Scams

Social media has become an essential platform for small businesses to promote their products. Unfortunately, it has also become a breeding ground for scams. According to the recently published BBB Online Scams Report for 2022, online purchase scams, particularly through Facebook and Instagram ads, have been the most common type of scam reported to BBB Scam Tracker, affecting thousands of consumers.

The report highlights several common types of scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker, including charity scams, free trial offers, counterfeit merchandise, engaging ads with poor customer service, and apps of unknown origin. These scams exploit consumers’ trust and desire for good deals, often leaving them frustrated and out of pocket.

To protect yourself from falling victim to these social media scams, consider the following tips:

1. Do your due diligence: Before making any purchase, take a moment to research the business in question. Look for valid contact information and verify it independently. Don’t solely rely on professional photography or consumer reviews on their website, as they may be copied from other sites. Use resources like BBB Scam Tracker to check if others have reported any issues with the business.

2. Search for complaints: Conduct a Google search of the business name along with keywords such as “complaints,” “reviews,” or “scam” to identify any red flags. If there are numerous complaints or warnings about the business, it’s best to steer clear and find a more reputable alternative.

3. Exercise judgment: Scammers often prey on people’s empathy and willingness to support charitable causes. While it’s important to help those in need, approach such appeals with caution. Research organizations before making any donations using resources like Give.org to ensure your contribution reaches a legitimate and trustworthy entity.

By following these guidelines, you can minimize the risk of falling victim to social media scams and make more informed purchasing decisions online. Stay vigilant and report any fraudulent activities to BBB Scam Tracker to assist others in avoiding similar scams.

FAQ:

What is BBB Scam Tracker?

BBB Scam Tracker is an online platform where consumers can report and track fraudulent activities.

How can I protect myself from charity scams?

Before making a purchase from a business claiming to support a charity, research the company and their charitable initiatives. Don’t hesitate to reach out to the charity directly to confirm their partnership with the business.

What are red flags to look out for when encountering engaging ads with poor customer service?

If you can’t find any terms and conditions or discover poor-quality images, spelling mistakes, and grammatical errors in the advertisements, it’s likely a sign that it may be a scam. Additionally, if the company only provides a form of contact with no other means of reaching them, proceed with caution.

Should I be wary of free trial offers?

Absolutely. Always read the terms and conditions of any free trial offer carefully and be aware of any future recurring charges that may be associated with it. Look for reviews and other consumer experiences to gauge the legitimacy of the offer.