The Madhya Pradesh High Court Proposes WhatsApp Groups for Summoning and Protecting Witnesses

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Gwalior Bench has suggested the creation of WhatsApp groups for the dual purpose of summoning witnesses and ensuring their protection. The court made this recommendation while deciding two criminal cases, emphasizing the need for expeditious proceedings and the conclusion of trials.

The court directed the Director General of Police and the Director of Prosecution to consider conducting a workshop and seek suggestions from police officers and experts on the feasible implementation of WhatsApp groups. The aim is to use this platform for summoning witnesses and safeguarding their well-being during the trial.

The court acknowledged that the police authorities, along with the District Prosecution Officer, can ensure the service of summons to witnesses. It emphasized the importance of timely appearances and cooperation from senior officers to prevent delays or instances where witnesses are threatened, compromised, or coerced into not supporting the prosecution’s case.

The court also stressed the significance of maintaining the privacy, dignity, and decency of WhatsApp group members. It suggested that the use of WhatsApp groups should be limited solely to facilitating the trial and should not serve any other purpose. Additionally, any good suggestions from police officers that enhance the seamless conclusion of trials while protecting witness privacy and identity can be incorporated.

The court further highlighted that the District Prosecution Officer, Superintendent of Police, and Inspector General of the Chambal Zone have a duty to ensure the prompt attendance of witnesses. Their involvement is crucial for the efficient conduct of trials and to maintain the confidence and morale of complainants.

By proposing the use of WhatsApp groups, the Madhya Pradesh High Court aims to address the challenges of summoning witnesses and providing them with protection. This innovative approach may not only expedite trial proceedings but also contribute to a more seamless and effective criminal justice system.

