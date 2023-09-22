Changing Nature of Influence: Celebrity Endorsements and Young Voters

The influence of celebrity endorsements among young people has shifted in the age of social media, according to recent observations. Young individuals are not bound a common set of media sources like traditional TV channels or newspapers, making their exposure to different influences diverse and personalized. This diversity renders celebrity endorsements less effective in reaching and persuading young voters.

While most polls suggest that a majority of young voters support the proposed “Voice to parliament” initiative in Australia, there is a range of perspectives within this demographic. Apart from conservative “No” voters, some young people embrace a more progressive perspective. They support the idea that an Indigenous consultative body in the Constitution is not enough, and that a treaty between First Nations peoples and non-Indigenous Australians should come before any advisory body.

The latest Resolve Political Monitor survey reveals that 58% of voters aged 18 to 35 support a “Yes” outcome in the referendum. However, support for the Voice drops among older age groups, with only 42% of voters aged 35 to 54 and 31% of those aged 55 and over in favor of the initiative.

Recognizing the significance of the youth vote, the “Yes” campaign has launched a social media initiative called #RingYourRellos, urging young supporters to engage in conversations about the Voice with older relatives. The campaign aims to bridge the generational gap and foster understanding and support for the initiative.

Social researcher Rebecca Huntley highlights the challenges of promoting the Voice among non-Indigenous Australians. She points out that while marriage equality was more relatable to the general population, the gap between non-Indigenous and Indigenous Australians is substantial. Many individuals lack personal connections with Aboriginal people and struggle to approach the topic.

Young voters have grown up in an era characterized increased acknowledgment of Country and the 2008 Rudd apology, which influences their openness to the Voice. However, they are also exposed to anti-Voice content on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, which often includes misinformation and disinformation.

Despite these challenges, young voters remain engaged with the Voice debate. For many, the topic is a common conversation point, particularly among those who are voting for the first time. However, some young voters feel intimidated the significance of the decision and fear potential negative ramifications.

In conclusion, the influence of celebrity endorsements on young voters has become more nuanced and personalized in the age of social media. While youth support for the Voice is strong, diverse perspectives and challenges in navigating the topic online require targeted and effective communication strategies.

