Enjoy the Holiday Season with These Fun Events in Lakeland

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you’re looking for some fun and diversion in Lakeland, Florida, we’ve got you covered! From art fundraisers to Christmas parades and festive markets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Check out these exciting events happening in and around Lakeland:

Artful Bowl 2023: A Night of Art and Entertainment

CORE Wealth Advisors Inc. presents Artful Bowl 2023, an annual fundraising party for Platform Art, a nonprofit cultural arts organization. Join this night of art, film, fashion, sound, and performance on Saturday at the home of Tom and Paula Mims. Tickets are available at different prices, starting from $150 for individuals. Visit the Platform Art website or call 863-838-2262 for more information and to purchase tickets.

Lakeland Christmas Parade “Christmas in Candy Land”

The Junior League of Greater Lakeland and the City of Lakeland invite you to the annual Christmas parade. This year, the parade will run a modified route due to construction on Lake Avenue and Orange Street. The festivities kick off at 7 p.m., and the parade will feature special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus. For more details about the parade route and other information, visit the Lakeland government website or email [email protected].

Jingle Mingle Christmas Market

Head to the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Sunday for the Jingle Mingle Christmas Market hosted Babes Doing Business. This pop-up market will showcase over 80 vendors selling a variety of gift items, from boutiques to candles to woodworks. Admission and parking are free, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to check off those last items on your Christmas shopping list. Visit the RP Funding Center’s website or call 863-834-8100 for more information.

The Knotty G’s Duo: A Soulful Americana Performance

Enjoy an afternoon of soulful Americana music at Swan Brewing in Lakeland. The Knotty G’s Duo, hailing from Asheville, North Carolina, will entertain you with their upbeat tunes, slowed-down ballads, and a few cover songs. The show is free and takes place on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Check out Swan Brewing’s Facebook page or call 863-703-0472 for additional details.

The Lakeland Concert Band Christmas Concert

Don’t miss the Lakeland Concert Band’s free holiday-oriented concert at Florida Southern College’s Branscomb Auditorium. Led director Vic Larsen, this all-volunteer band brings joyful music to the Lakeland community. Join them on Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Visit the Lakeland Concert Band website or call 813-716-2577 for more information.

Make the most of the holiday season in Lakeland attending these exciting events. Whether you’re a fan of art, music, shopping, or festive parades, there’s something enjoyable for everyone.