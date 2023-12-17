Beach Erosion Threatens Strathmere and Upper Township

Summary: Beach erosion in the north end of the Strathmere section of Upper Township has reached a critical level, with steep cliffs eroded and no dunes remaining. The erosion has put properties at risk and threatens the safety and way of life of residents. A federal contract worth $33.7 million has been awarded to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock of Illinois to build beaches in Ocean City, Strathmere, and Sea Isle City, but the project will begin in Ocean City first. Work in Strathmere is expected to start in mid-December. The recent report cited the Upper Township administrator, Gary DeMarzo, states that strong wave action over the past few months has accelerated the erosion process. The township has been working closely with the Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Protection to protect properties and lives. The local contribution to the project cost has been approved, but an expanded project will increase the costs. Plans also include the removal of submerged timbers that were once part of a jetty system.

Beach Erosion Crisis Worsens in Strathmere

