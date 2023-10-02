4 Simple Steps to Pay Off Debt While Saving

Many people feel stuck between paying off their debt and saving for the future. However, experts suggest that it is possible to do both simultaneously. According to Marlyn Privette, a money coach with a large following on TikTok, not saving while paying off debt is a common mistake made many. Research also indicates that growing debt is hurting savings and impacting retirement plans.

Privette emphasizes the importance of saving for emergencies and investing for retirement as soon as possible. She encourages individuals to start with building an emergency fund of at least $1,000. Tori Dunlap, a financial influencer, also suggests prioritizing an emergency fund before tackling debt. It is crucial to have a safety net in case unexpected expenses arise.

Once the emergency fund is in place, the next step is to evaluate and make a plan for paying off debt. Hazel Secco, the president and founder of Align Financial Solutions, advises focusing on debts with high-interest rates first while making minimum payments on other debts. This allows individuals to gradually pay off lower-interest debts while ramping up retirement savings.

Budgeting can be a helpful tool in repaying debt and freeing up cash for saving and investing. By understanding where your money is going, you can take control of your finances and allocate funds more effectively.

In terms of investing, starting with a 401(k) is a recommended approach. Secco suggests taking advantage of employer matching programs to maximize long-term financial gains. Automating your savings and investments can also make it easier to reach your goals. By setting up automatic contributions, even small amounts can accumulate over time and have a positive impact on your financial position.

Instead of picking individual stocks, financial experts suggest prioritizing investments in ETFs or other funds that offer diversified portfolios. This spreads the risk and potentially leads to more stable long-term growth.

By following these four simple steps – building an emergency fund, making a debt repayment plan, investing in a 401(k), and automating savings – individuals can tackle their debt while also saving for the future.

Definitions:

– ETFs: Exchange-Traded Funds are investment funds that trade on stock exchanges, similar to stocks.

– 401(k): A retirement savings plan offered employers in the United States.

Sources:

– Caroline Hroncich, MarketWatch Picks