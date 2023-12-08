Fort Worth’s Iconic Tex-Mex Restaurant Continues to Attract A-List Celebrities

Fort Worth, Texas is no stranger to celebrity sightings, and the city’s famous Tex-Mex restaurant, Joe T. Garcia’s, is a hotspot for A-listers. It seems that every month brings a new wave of stars who visit the 88-year-old establishment, adding to its already glittering reputation.

Recently, country music legend Tanya Tucker made a splash when she posed for a photo with Joe T. Lancarte, the current owner of Joe T. Garcia’s and descendant of the restaurant’s founders. The picture quickly gained attention on social media, garnering over 10,000 reactions and exciting fans of both the restaurant and the singer.

But Tanya Tucker is just one of many celebrities who have frequented Joe T. Garcia’s in the past month. Comedian David Spade, actor Luke Wilson, and country singers Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert have all been spotted enjoying the restaurant’s famous Tex-Mex cuisine. Additionally, cast members from the Fort Worth-filmed TV series “1883” have also made appearances at Joe T. Garcia’s.

It’s not just musicians and actors who have graced the restaurant with their presence. In September, Mark Wahlberg and professional golfer Abraham Ancer attended a Flecha Azul Tequila event held at Joe T. Garcia’s, delighting guests with shots and friendly conversation. And let’s not forget the unforgettable visit from Matt LeBlanc, the beloved actor who portrayed Joey Tribbiani in the hit show “Friends.” Even Joey T. himself couldn’t resist the allure of Joe T. Garcia’s.

With its rich history, delicious food, and beautiful patio, it’s no wonder Joe T. Garcia’s continues to attract celebrities from all walks of life. Whether it’s a quick meal or a special event, this iconic Fort Worth restaurant remains a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike. Who knows which star will be the next to savor the flavors of Joe T. Garcia’s Tex-Mex cuisine? One thing’s for sure – they won’t be disappointed.