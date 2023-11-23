The Super Mario Bros. Movie: A Nintendo Spectacle Coming to Netflix

Photo: Nintendo and Universal Studios

Get ready for an extraordinary adventure that will delight audiences of all ages! The highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to hit Netflix this December, offering a visual extravaganza unlike anything you’ve seen before. Led the charismatic Chris Pratt, this 92-minute masterpiece promises to bring the beloved video game characters to life in a vibrant explosion of color and excitement.

While this release may come as a surprise, it actually aligns with Netflix and Universal’s strategic partnership. Under their 18-month licensing agreement, Universal’s animated films typically have a theatrical run followed a brief stint on Peacock (NBCUniversal’s streaming platform), before making their way to Netflix for a substantial period. And now, the Super Mario Bros. Movie joins the lineup of Netflix exclusives, providing subscribers with a thrilling experience and potentially boosting Nintendo’s holiday sales.

With its undeniable charm and popularity, this animated blockbuster has already raked in an impressive $1.4 billion at the box office this year, second only to the ever-iconic Barbie. For those who haven’t had access to the Peacock streaming service, the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s arrival on Netflix is a fantastic opportunity to dive into this fantastical universe.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, December 3, when the Super Mario Bros. Movie leaps onto Netflix, ready to whisk you away on a whimsical adventure filled with beloved characters and thrilling escapades. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible journey!

FAQ:

Q: Who is starring in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

A: The movie is led the talented actor Chris Pratt.

Q: When will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be released on Netflix?

A: The movie will be available to stream on Netflix starting Sunday, December 3.

Q: How long is The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

A: The movie has a runtime of 92 minutes.

Q: How much money has the movie made at the box office this year?

A: The Super Mario Bros. Movie has earned nearly $1.4 billion at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year.