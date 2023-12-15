Office Humor Goes Viral on TikTok, Reflecting Post-Pandemic Workplace Frustrations

A new wave of office humor has taken over TikTok, as workers across America use the platform to vent their frustrations about the soul-crushing 9-to-5 grind. A variety of creators have emerged, including DeAndre Brown, known as the “corporate baddie,” who mocks toxic work culture and emphasizes the importance of work-life balance. Lisa Beasley, who portrays the character “Corporate Erin,” satirizes micromanagers and corporate jargon. Mauricio Gonzalez-Roberts shares videos critiquing office culture and finding joy in workplace annoyances.

This surge in office humor on TikTok reflects a larger phenomenon: the post-pandemic reassessment of work-life balance and workplace conditions. Stressful experiences during the pandemic have led many workers to question the long hours, low pay, and lack of flexibility that they once accepted. As a result, more employees are pushing back against these issues, leading to what has been dubbed the “great resignation.”

Professor Tessa West, author of “Jerks at Work: Toxic Coworkers and What to Do About Them,” believes that the rise of office humor on TikTok is a coping mechanism for workers dealing with workplace stress. Humor allows individuals to regulate their emotions and find common ground with others who share their experiences.

Office humor has a long history in corporate culture, starting with photocopied cartoons and jokes that spread through fax machines in the 90s. Today, social media platforms like TikTok have turbocharged the spread of workplace memes, thanks to their all-knowing algorithms. These memes allow individuals to address important issues in a lighthearted and relatable way.

As workers continue to navigate the complexities of the modern workplace, humor on platforms like TikTok provides a sense of camaraderie and validation. It allows employees to express their frustrations, find support from others who understand, and, ultimately, seek positive change in their work environments.

In conclusion, the surge of office humor on TikTok reflects the post-pandemic workplace frustrations and the desire for a healthier work-life balance. These comedic videos provide a valuable outlet for workers to express their concerns and build a sense of community with others facing similar challenges. As the great resignation continues to unfold, it’s clear that employees are ready to stand up for better working conditions and carve out a more fulfilling career path.