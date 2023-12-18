Internet Outage in Pakistan Sparks Chaos during Virtual Event

Summary: A widespread internet outage in Pakistan caused chaos during a virtual event organized former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party. The outage resulted in difficulties accessing social media platforms, leaving users frustrated and highlighting the country’s internet restrictions.

Pakistan faced a major disruption on its nationwide internet services, as reported Internet monitor Netblocks and corroborated Dawn. Users experienced difficulties accessing social media platforms, causing frustration and hindering communication across the country.

What made the situation even more problematic was the timing of the outage. The disruption coincided with a highly anticipated virtual event organized Imran Khan’s PTI party. Scheduled to begin at 9 pm, the event aimed to gather supporters and engage with them through social media platforms. However, with the entire social media platform going offline, the event faced significant setbacks and was unable to reach its intended audience effectively.

This incident sheds light on the broader issue of internet restrictions in Pakistan. A report from July revealed that Pakistan ranked third globally for imposing internet restrictions during the first half of 2023. As the country increasingly relies on digital platforms for communication, commerce, and entertainment, such outages and restrictions hinder progress and hinder information flow.

The internet outage during the virtual event not only disrupted the PTI’s plans but also raised questions about the reliability and accessibility of internet services in Pakistan. It serves as a timely reminder for authorities to address these issues promptly and ensure a stable and seamless internet experience for its citizens.