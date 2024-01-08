Young Thais Embrace Modernized Spirituality with Digital Rituals

Summary: The trend of blending spirituality with digital technology has gained popularity among young people in Thailand. Known as “mutelu,” this cultural phenomenon refers to the modernization of traditional rituals and practices, making them more convenient and accessible. Online shops sell charms, bracelets, and even blessed lipsticks, while TikTok features live offerings made food vendors when a monk passes. Mutelu has become a part of pop culture and is driven factors such as post-pandemic technology, convenience, and the appeal of aesthetically pleasing designs. While these digital rituals do not necessarily replace visits to temples, some temple staff have embraced technology running live feeds on social media. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has also incorporated mutelu offering travel routes that explore spiritual sites and traditions. Ultimately, the trend reflects the human desire for a better life and a sense of control in uncertain times.

In recent years, a new cultural phenomenon has emerged in Thailand, attracting the attention of the younger generations. Known as “mutelu,” this trend involves blending traditional spirituality with the convenience and accessibility of digital technology. Online shops now offer a wide range of charm bracelets, lipsticks blessed monks, and even burgers marked with sacred tattoos. On popular social media platform TikTok, food vendors eagerly offer live offerings when a passing monk is spotted. The convenience and availability of these digital rituals have driven the growth of mutelu.

Mutelu has become a part of pop culture, permeating various aspects of daily life. Its influence can be seen in news articles, media platforms, and even wordplay. Traditional rituals that were once only conducted in person at temples or sacred sites can now be experienced online, allowing individuals to participate in the rituals from the comfort of their own homes. The aesthetic appeal of modernized spiritual objects, such as delicate charm bracelets and cute figurines, has also drawn the interest of younger people. The younger generation prefers these subtle and fashionable designs over the older generation’s heavy amulets.

However, the rise of digital rituals does not necessarily mean a decline in temple visits. Temple staff have recognized the importance of keeping up with the digital age and have started incorporating social media into their practices. Live feeds on platforms like Facebook and Instagram allow those who are unable to attend in person to still participate in the rituals and feel connected to the spiritual community. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has also embraced mutelu offering travel routes that explore spiritual sites and traditions.

Mutelu reflects the human desire for a better life and a sense of control, especially during times of uncertainty like the pandemic. Young people seek success in their careers and love lives, while older generations pray for stability and economic prosperity. By integrating traditional beliefs and desires into a digital landscape, mutelu provides a way for individuals to strive for a better life. As one young Thai, Suppanut Jansakul, pointed out, “As humans, we are not satisfied with work, with love. We want to have a better life – but that’s uncontrollable. That’s why this belief is still here in society.”

In conclusion, mutelu represents the modernization and adaptation of traditional spirituality in Thailand. The accessibility and convenience of digital rituals have appealed to young Thais, who seek success, love, and stability in their daily lives. By embracing the digital age, temple staff and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have found new ways to engage with the younger generation and keep these centuries-old traditions alive. Mutelu reflects the universal human desire for a better life and a sense of control, even in the face of uncertainty.