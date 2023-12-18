Residents Fight to Keep Historic Rent-Stabilized Building Amidst Development Plans

Residents of a historic rent-stabilized building in Koreatown, Los Angeles are fighting to hold onto their homes as developers seek to demolish the property and build more profitable residential towers in its place. Jovita Cuevas and her son Leonardo are the last remaining residents of the six-unit building, refusing buyout offers and eviction attempts in order to maintain their affordable one-bedroom apartment.

The Cuevases recently won a rare victory in court when a jury found that the building’s owner had failed to demonstrate good faith in their eviction attempts under the Ellis Act. This act allows landlords to evict residents from rent-stabilized buildings if they intend to demolish the property or exit the rental business. Since 2001, over 29,000 rent-controlled units in Los Angeles have been taken off the market due to the Ellis Act.

Despite their legal win, Cuevas and her son remain uncertain about their future, as the building remains abandoned and in disrepair. Cuevas takes it upon herself to maintain the shared spaces and attempts to mask the musty smells left behind the departed residents.

The historical significance of the building has become the residents’ strongest weapon in their fight to stay. The French Normandy-style apartment building was designed esteemed female architect Edith Mortensen Northman. It has served as a home for many families over the years, including Leo Altman, a Los Angeles Times advertising executive. The property has changed hands numerous times, reflecting the evolution of the surrounding immigrant community.

For Cuevas, the apartment represents stability and a place where she has raised her son. Despite the wave of redevelopment sweeping through the neighborhood, Cuevas remains determined to keep her home until her son finishes college. With the support of the LA Tenants Union and attorney Sean Chandra, Cuevas continues to resist eviction and fight for the preservation of her community amidst the ongoing development boom.

The story of Jovita Cuevas and her fight to keep her home is emblematic of the struggles faced many low-income residents in rapidly gentrifying areas. It highlights the importance of preserving affordable housing options and the need for stronger protections for tenants in the face of increasing urban development.