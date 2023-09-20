Social Media Intervention: Using Online Platforms to Improve Well-Being

Researchers from the Hussman School of Journalism and Media and the College of Arts and Sciences are collaborating to explore the potential of social media in enhancing well-being. Their approach, known as the “social connectedness intervention,” involves utilizing social media to send messages to specific audiences, encouraging them to establish in-person connections.

The team, consisting of Professor Allison Lazard and researcher Barbara Fredrickson, recognizes the challenges of promoting offline interaction in an increasingly online world. However, they believe that social media can be harnessed for beneficial purposes. As Fredrickson explains, “I’ve found that quality, kind-hearted emotional connections are part of staying healthy as much as eating a balanced diet or exercising.”

To develop their intervention, the researchers will draw on evidence-based psychology messaging and collaborate with individuals from the target populations. Lazard’s data-driven approach will then optimize the design of the messages, making them more attention-grabbing and inspiring action.

The applicability of the intervention is broad, and Lazard and Fredrickson have secured substantial support for their research. Recently, they received a grant of $3.25 million from the National Cancer Institute to encourage young adults with cancer to seek social support resources. This particular study aims to target individuals aged 22-39 who often experience delayed diagnoses and higher mortality rates due to a lack of support resources within their age group.

To combat loneliness in young adults with cancer, the researchers will focus on utilizing social media platforms. The calls to action will be small, such as paying someone a compliment, which can have positive effects on both mental and physical health. Lazard emphasizes the importance of understanding shared experiences when delivering these messages.

To conduct their studies, the researchers have created a simulated social media platform that replicates the experience of popular platforms like Instagram or TikTok. They cannot use actual social media platforms due to uncontrollability factors. Participants will engage with this platform over four weeks and encounter 12 different optimized messages. The researchers will observe if these messages spark changes in participants’ social behavior, ultimately improving their well-being.

Funded organizations such as the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Lazard and Fredrickson aim to expand the reach of their intervention to various groups seeking to deliver more effective social support or healthcare messages. Their goal is to empower individuals to improve their mental health and build resilience through small, actionable steps.

