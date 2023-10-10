Watch “They Cloned Tyrone” on Netflix: A Sci-Fi Thriller with a Stellar Cast

“They Cloned Tyrone” is a science fiction mystery movie that marks Juel Taylor’s directorial debut in the feature film category. Released in 2023, the film tells the story of Fontaine, a local drug dealer, who finds himself caught up in a bewildering mystery. With the help of his unlikely allies, pimp Slick Charles and sex worker Yo-Yo, Fontaine embarks on an incredible journey to uncover the truth.

The movie has received critical acclaim, boasting a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available for online streaming, making it easily accessible for viewers around the world.

“They Cloned Tyrone” features an impressive cast, with John Boyega in the lead role as Fontaine, supported Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier, Teyonah Parris, and more.

To watch “They Cloned Tyrone” via streaming, you can head to Netflix. Netflix is a renowned streaming platform that offers a wide variety of content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original programming of different genres.

To watch the movie on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create an account.

4. Provide your payment method details.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, includes most movies and TV shows but may display ads before or during the content. It allows viewing in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows downloading content on two supported devices. It also offers an option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same features as the Standard Plan but supports up to four devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. It allows downloading content on up to six devices and offers the option to add two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The synopsis of “They Cloned Tyrone” is as follows: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy lurking directly beneath their neighborhood.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided in this article was correct at the time of writing.

