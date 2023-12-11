Exploring the Alleged Discord Chats Leaked RatedEpicz

RatedEpicz, a controversial Twitch streamer, recently shared alleged discord chats on his stream, exposing fellow NoPixel streamer bananabrea for using homophobic language. This has sparked viral clips on social media, with viewers sharply criticizing the group involved.

Bananabrea is a prominent Grand Theft Auto roleplay streamer on the NoPixel servers, known for her in-game characters Claire Seducer and Tyme Reducer. However, she became the center of attention after being called out RatedEpicz, who himself has faced backlash within the GTA RP community due to his permanent ban from the servers earlier this year. Since then, he has made it a habit to expose other streamers, including Lyndi, for instances of homophobia.

RatedEpicz showcased several discord chats during his stream, allegedly demonstrating bananabrea’s use of the f-slur. These messages, dating back to 2020 and 2022, have drawn significant criticism from viewers, who have called out the entire group involved. One message reads, “I can’t stand her, man. She is a fa**ot like you,” while another message from 2020 states, “but you NVL the most, no joke. I bet you would suck her tr*nny d*ck, u f*g.”

The response to these clips on social media has been intense, with Redditors on r/LivestreamFail expressing their disapproval of RatedEpicz and the group involved. The controversy surrounding RatedEpicz and his exposés does not seem to be ending any time soon.

It is important to highlight these incidents and engage in discussions about online behavior and the use of discriminatory language. Streamers and content creators have a responsibility to set a positive example for their viewers. Only addressing these issues can we hope to create a more inclusive and respectful online community.