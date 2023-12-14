Netflix Unveils Top Shows of the First Half of 2023: What Audiences Loved

Netflix recently released its highly anticipated report showcasing the most-watched shows and movies from January to June 2023. The report, which encompasses nearly 20,000 titles and represents 99% of all Netflix viewership, reveals fascinating insights into what captivated audiences during the first half of the year.

With a staggering total of almost 100 billion hours viewed, the report provides valuable data for both creators and the industry as a whole. Netflix believes that these findings, combined with their weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, will offer deeper insights into audience preferences and what truly resonates with them.

However, it’s important to note that this report only covers the first half of the year. Thus, we are yet to discover the viewership numbers for highly anticipated shows like “Squid Game: The Challenge” or “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” both of which enjoyed immense popularity. It’s safe to assume that these shows could potentially claim top spots once the data for the second half of the year is revealed.

Taking a closer look at the most popular shows of January to June 2023, it’s evident that viewers had a diverse range of favorites. Among them were “The Night Agent: Season 1,” “Ginny & Georgia: Season 2,” “The Glory: Season 1,” “Wednesday: Season 1,” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” “You: Season 4,” “La Reina del Sur: Season 3,” “Outer Banks: Season 3,” “Ginny & Georgia: Season 1,” and “FUBAR: Season 1.”

As we eagerly await the release of the second half of the year’s viewership data, it’s clear that Netflix continues to provide an expansive and engaging array of content that captures the attention of audiences worldwide.