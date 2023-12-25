6 Dangerous Trends on TikTok that Can Have Life-Altering Consequences

Summary: TikTok may be a popular platform for learning and entertainment, but it is not without its dangers. Here are six dangerous trends that have emerged on TikTok, potentially putting young people at risk.

1. The Hazardous High: Chroming Challenge

The Chroming Challenge, with over 8 million views on TikTok, involves inhaling toxic fumes from aerosol cans, deodorant sprays, or glue. While it may offer a temporary high, it can lead to severe consequences such as slurred speech, hallucinations, and seizures. In some cases, it has even resulted in heart attacks, coma, and organ failure. Tragically, a 13-year-old Australian girl lost her life after participating in this trend.

2. The Risky Cocktail: The Borg Trend

The Borg, also known as the “blackout rage gallon,” is a concoction of hard alcohol, water, electrolytes, flavoring, and caffeine stored in a plastic gallon jug. With hashtags accumulating over 200 million views on TikTok, some argue that it can help monitor alcohol consumption and prevent drink tampering. However, overconsumption still remains a serious concern, as evidenced a group of students in Massachusetts who were hospitalized for alcohol intoxication after a Borg drinking challenge.

3. The Harmful Cleanse: Borax Challenge

Borax, a cleaning powder, gained popularity on TikTok despite being banned as a food additive. Some users believe that ingesting it can aid in cleansing and treating joint pain. However, consuming borax can result in nausea, vomiting, and even kidney failure.

4. The Lethal Experiment: Benadryl Challenge

The Benadryl challenge involves consuming excessive amounts of this over-the-counter allergy medication to induce hallucinations. The Food and Drug Administration has warned that overdosing on Benadryl can lead to serious health problems, including seizures and even death. Despite efforts to remove related videos, young teens have tragically lost their lives due to this dangerous trend.

5. The Icy Danger: Dragon’s Breath Challenge

Known as “chiki ngebul” or “chikibulis,” Dragon’s Breath is an Indonesian street snack dipped in liquid nitrogen. Popularized on TikTok with nearly 300 million views, this trend involves participants blowing fumes out of their mouths and noses. However, if the liquid nitrogen has not fully evaporated, it can cause breathing difficulties, severe burns, and even death.

6. The Thrill Seekers: Loosening Seatbelts on Disneyland’s Guardians of the Galaxy Ride

A TikTok trend encouraging guests at Disneyland’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout ride to loosen their seatbelts during a free-fall moment has sparked concerns about safety. Park officials have responded warning and even banning guests who participate in this risky behavior.

Conclusion:

While TikTok can provide a platform for creativity and discovery, it is essential to be aware of the dangerous trends that circulate on the app. Parents and young users alike should prioritize safety and exercise caution when engaging in these potentially life-altering challenges.