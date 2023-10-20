Eyelash Glue Hacks: Beyond False Lashes

Eyelash glue is not just for keeping false lashes in place. It turns out that this beauty staple has multiple uses in solving fashion and beauty dilemmas. TikTok videos have gone viral showcasing unconventional ways of using eyelash glue, from keeping necklaces securely clasped to making bangs windproof.

One popular hack involves using eyelash glue to keep necklace clasps firmly in place. Wedding photographers, like Jennifer in Kentucky, have been using this hack to ensure that necklaces stay in position throughout the wedding ceremony and photos. By using clear-dry lash glue, the necklace clasp can be securely glued down, eliminating any worries about a shifting necklace.

Another hack involves using eyelash glue to make bangs windproof. Beauty influencer Emily Elizabeth demonstrated how applying a small amount of lash glue to the ends of her hair and forehead can keep flyaway fringes in place, even in windy conditions. This hack is especially convenient for those who want to maintain their hairstyle throughout the day.

Eyelash glue can also be used to prevent messy manicures. Nail artist @theenaildoll revealed a trick of applying a small amount of glue to the cuticle area before airbrushing the nails. Once the paint job is complete, the dried-on lash glue can be easily wiped away, leaving clean and unpainted cuticles. This hack ensures a professional-looking manicure without any messy edges.

One unexpected use of eyelash glue is solving wardrobe malfunctions. TikToker @badgalbui shared how she used eyelash glue as a substitute for fashion tape when wearing a low-cut halter top. The glue securely affixed the top, preventing any slips or wardrobe malfunctions. This hack has also been helpful for others in various situations, such as keeping swimsuit bottoms in place or holding up thin straps.

Lastly, eyelash glue can even be used to bedazzle your hair. Lash glue, combined with everyday nail gems, can transform hairstyles into glamorous creations. TikToker Lorraine Ehrhardt demonstrated how to apply the glue directly to the hair and then attach the gems, making it easier to create dazzling hairstyles for special occasions.

These eyelash glue hacks go beyond false lashes and offer solutions to various fashion and beauty woes. Whether you’re attending a wedding, prom, or any other special event, these hacks can be invaluable in ensuring that everything stays in place.

