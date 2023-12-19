Three New National Park System Sites Expand Outdoor Recreation Opportunities

Three stunning trails in the northern United States have recently been designated as National Park System sites, expanding the range of outdoor recreational opportunities for visitors. The Ice Age, New England, and North Country national scenic trails, previously part of the National Trails System, are now officially part of the National Park System, increasing the total number of units from 425 to 428.

This significant change brings the number of scenic trails in the National Park System from three to six, joining the ranks of iconic trails such as the Appalachian, Natchez Trace, and Potomac Heritage trails. The three newly designated trails offer diverse landscapes and experiences for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Ice Age National Scenic Trail, spanning nearly 1,200 miles in Wisconsin, showcases the remnants of the Ice Age through its rolling hills, ridges, lakes, and river valleys. This trail serves as a reminder of the massive glacier that covered much of North America just 15,000 years ago.

In Connecticut and Massachusetts, the New England National Scenic Trail spans 235 miles, offering breathtaking views from the shores of Long Island Sound to mountain peaks. This trail presents an opportunity to explore the rich natural beauty of the New England region.

The North Country National Scenic Trail, still under development, will eventually stretch across 4,600 miles and traverse eight states including Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania. This ambitious project aims to provide hikers with a continuous path through diverse landscapes, from serene forests to vibrant communities.

The inclusion of these three scenic trails into the National Park System is expected to raise public awareness and encourage more people to explore these remarkable pathways. National Park Service Director Chuck Sams emphasizes that these additions provide numerous opportunities for individuals to access green spaces and partake in outdoor recreation, regardless of whether they reside in urban areas or rural communities.

With the expansion of the National Park System, visitors can now embark on even more unforgettable adventures, immersing themselves in the natural wonders and cultural heritage of these newly recognized national park sites.