Student Loan Borrowers Given 90 Days to Request Refunds on Payments Made Since October

In a recent development, student loan borrowers who made payments since October have been given a 90-day window to request refunds. The federal student loan payment pause ended in September, leading to interest accruing on borrowers’ balances and bills becoming due again. However, the resumption of payments came with various challenges for borrowers, including late and inaccurate billing statements and long wait times for customer service.

To address the issues faced borrowers, the Education Department instructed all servicers to place affected borrowers on administrative forbearance, meaning they would not owe any payments or interest until their account errors were resolved. However, some borrowers made payments before realizing they were on forbearance.

Now, servicer Aidvantage has posted a notice stating that borrowers who want a refund on payments made during forbearance have 90 days to contact them and request a refund. While other servicers may not have explicitly mentioned this timeframe on their websites, a memo from Federal Student Aid stated that they have instructed all servicers to offer refunds to impacted borrowers.

The confusion surrounding the forbearance status on borrowers’ accounts has been a recurring issue. Many borrowers were not even notified of the status change until they logged into their accounts. Lawmakers such as Senator Elizabeth Warren have raised concerns about the lack of clarity in borrower outreach, urging servicers to provide more transparency.

Overall, this development provides a window of opportunity for borrowers to request refunds on payments made during the administrative forbearance period. It aims to address the challenges faced borrowers and ensure that they are not financially burdened due to account errors.