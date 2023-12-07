Student Loan Borrowers May Be Eligible for Significant Debt Cancellation

The Education Department has released new information regarding President Joe Biden’s second attempt at providing relief to student loan borrowers. The department’s proposal aims to cancel student debt utilizing the Higher Education Act of 1965. This updated regulatory text outlines the prioritization of five groups of borrowers who could potentially benefit from this relief.

The first group is comprised of borrowers on income-driven repayment plans, whose current balances exceed their initial loan amounts. The department proposes waiving up to $20,000 of their outstanding balances. Additionally, borrowers who have balances greater than what they owed when they entered repayment may be eligible for up to $10,000 in debt relief.

The department also plans to provide one-time relief to borrowers who entered repayment decades ago. For individuals with undergraduate loans, relief would be offered 20 years after entering repayment. Borrowers in repayment for 25 years or more would also be considered for relief.

Furthermore, borrowers who qualify for relief under income-driven repayment plans or targeted programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness, but have not yet applied, may be eligible for assistance. Lastly, borrowers who attended schools that left them with unaffordable debt compared to their post-graduation earnings may also qualify for relief.

While the updated text does not currently define specific hardships that would qualify borrowers for relief, the Education Department has indicated that it will address this issue during the negotiation sessions in December.

President Biden’s plan for debt relief may not be as broad as his initial attempt, but it provides hope for many borrowers facing various financial hardships. The department is expected to draft the final rules and publish them for public comment in the coming year.