2024 Celebrity Baby Boom: Pregnant Stars Expecting Bundle of Joys

2023 might have been the year of celebrity parenting, but it looks like the baby boom is far from over. As we move into 2024, more A-listers are joining the postpartum crew and announcing their pregnancies. From musicians to reality TV stars, here are some of the pregnant celebrities expected to give birth this year.

Ciara: Due late 2023/early 2024

Pop sensation Ciara, known for her hit songs like “Level Up,” is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Russell Wilson, who is the quarterback for the Denver Broncos. The couple already has two children together, Sienna Princess and Win Harrison, and Ciara also has a son named Future Zahir from a previous relationship. The due date of Ciara’s fourth child has not been revealed yet, but based on her pregnancy announcement in August, it is speculated to be either in late 2023 or early 2024.

Jessie James Decker: Due early-to-mid 2024

Country singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, a former NFL wide receiver, are preparing to welcome their fourth child this year. The couple already has three children together: Vivianne, Eric Jr., and Forrest. While the exact due date is uncertain, Jessie hinted that the baby might arrive around the time their daughter turns 10 in March.

Giannina Gibelli: Due spring 2024

Reality television stars Giannina Gibelli from Love Is Blind and Blake Horstmann from Bachelor in Paradise are expecting their first child together. The couple met while filming a reality show in 2021 and announced their pregnancy in November 2023. The due date is set for spring 2024, but the sex of the baby has not been revealed yet.

Sienna Miller: Due early-to-mid 2024

Actress Sienna Miller, known for her roles in films like “American Sniper” and “Foxcatcher,” is expecting her second child. Sienna already has an 11-year-old daughter named Marlowe from a previous relationship. She will share her second child with her current boyfriend, Oli Green. While Sienna has not confirmed the sex of the baby, a recent baby shower featuring pink decorations has sparked speculation that she may be having another girl. The due date of Sienna’s baby is estimated to be in early-to-mid 2024.

Natalie Joy: Due spring 2024

Surgical technologist Natalie Joy, known for her appearance on “The Bachelor,” is expecting her first child with her fiancé Nick Viall. The couple announced their pregnancy in August 2023, and according to reports, they are expecting a baby girl. The due date is unclear, but it is possible that Natalie will give birth during the spring of 2024.

As this celebrity baby boom continues, fans and followers eagerly wait to see adorable photos of these little bundles of joy. Stay tuned for updates on these expectant celebrities throughout the year.

