Onigirazu: The Rising Star of New York’s Lunch Scene

On a quiet side street in Alphabet City, a culinary revolution is underway. Tokuyamatcha & Onigirazu, a recently opened cafe, has quickly become the epitome of New York City’s love affair with onigirazu. This Japanese dish consists of ingredients tucked between layers of rice, creating a palm-sized treat that some refer to as a sandwich.

Unlike its counterpart, onigiri, which can be found in various places throughout the city, onigirazu is still a rare find in New York. However, establishments like Tokuyamatcha & Onigirazu are changing that. With over 20 different types of onigirazu to choose from, including unique combinations like saba fish with cheese and beef with pickled ginger, this cafe is captivating the taste buds of New Yorkers.

What sets onigirazu apart is its versatility. Co-owner Tomo Tokuyama explains, “I thought about mixing onigiri with American fast food items, and of course with the sandwich you can do so much.” By infusing traditional Japanese flavors with the convenience and variety of a sandwich, onigirazu offers a unique dining experience.

The origins of onigirazu date back to the late ’80s and early ’90s, when it gained popularity through a Japanese manga series called Cooking Papa. Since then, onigirazu has slowly made its way to New York City, with pioneers like Mitsumine Oda opening 969 Coffee in Jackson Heights. Oda’s shop specializes in onigirazu filled with delectable ingredients such as shrimp patties, chicken or pork katsu, avocado, spicy mayo, American cheese, and carrot shards.

In recent years, onigirazu’s popularity has been further amplified social media platforms like TikTok. Tokuyamatcha & Onigirazu, in particular, has seen a surge in profits thanks to user-generated videos and loyal neighborhood customers.

Thanks to its portability, affordability, and gluten-free options, onigirazu has quickly become a staple in the New York lunch scene. T&O sells approximately 500 onigirazu during the weekends and has even had to hire additional staff to keep up with the demand.

So, whether you’re a New Yorker looking for an exciting lunch option or a curious foodie seeking a culinary adventure, onigirazu is the rising star that deserves a spot on your gastronomic bucket list.