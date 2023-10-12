Debunking Cleaning Hacks: What Doesn’t Actually Work

When it comes to cleaning hacks, TikTok is filled with advice that promises to make your life easier or cheaper. However, many of these hacks do not actually work and may even cause damage or yield superficial results. Let’s take a look at some popular cleaning hacks you might come across on social media that you should avoid.

Mopping with Boiling Water

One popular hack suggests using boiling water when mopping floors. While it may seem logical to use boiling water for disinfection purposes, it can actually damage your floors. Hardwood floors can swell and buckle, while vinyl and laminate flooring may come loose as the glue breaks down. It’s best to avoid this hack to prevent long-term damage.

Using Aspirin for Whiter Clothes

In an attempt to brighten whites, some people grind up aspirin tablets and add them to their laundry. However, this hack is not effective. Aspirin breaks down into salicylic acid when exposed to water, which has minimal bleaching properties. Instead of wasting time grinding up pills, it’s better to use traditional bleaching methods to achieve whiter clothes.

Cleaning the Toilet with a Magic Eraser

Keeping the toilet clean can be a hassle, which is why the idea of using a Magic Eraser seems appealing. However, dropping a Magic Eraser into the tank won’t actually do anything. Magic Erasers do not contain detergents or cleaning agents and rely solely on scrubbing to remove stains. For effective toilet cleaning, it’s best to use proper cleaning products.

Cleaning with Cola

Colas are acidic and can have some impact on dirt and stains. However, they also leave behind a sticky residue and streak surfaces. Additionally, colas do not have germ-killing power. Instead of using cola, it is recommended to use cleaning products specifically formulated to clean and sanitize without any drawbacks.

Putting Lemons in Laundry and Dishwashers

Lemons are often hailed as great cleaning agents due to their acidity. While they can work as solvents for dirt, the amount of lemon juice in a lemon is usually not enough to make a noticeable impact. You would need a significant amount of lemon juice, which means juicing multiple lemons. Instead, using regular detergent is a more practical solution.

Paper Towels for Tupperware Stains

A common problem with plastic food storage containers is the appearance of stubborn stains. Some suggest using dishwashing liquid, water, and a paper towel to shake away these stains. While this may work for fresh stains, deep-set stains will not be easily removed. It is better to use alternative methods or consider replacing the containers if the stains are persistent.

It’s important to approach cleaning hacks with caution and verify their effectiveness before trying them out. Superficial results, misinformation, and potential damage can result from relying on hacks that don’t actually work. Stick to proven cleaning methods and products to ensure optimal cleaning outcomes for your household.

Sources:

– GBJSTOCK (Shutterstock)

– The Spruce (www.thespruce.com)