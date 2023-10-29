New Lawsuit Alleges Meta’s Role in Youth Mental Health Crisis

A recent lawsuit involving Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has brought attention to the alleged contribution of social media platforms to a mental health crisis in young people. Over two dozen states have joined the lawsuit, claiming that Meta knowingly deceived the public about the dangers of its platforms and intentionally encouraged addictive and compulsive social media use among children and teenagers.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, representing one of the 33 agencies involved in the lawsuit, believes that these platforms have been detrimental to an entire generation. The lawsuit highlights the damaging effects of dopamine-manipulating algorithms, likes, social comparisons, and addictive alerts, which disrupt young people’s lives and result in issues such as depression, anxiety, and cyberbullying.

Raoul accuses Meta of promoting research that downplays the harm caused their platforms while concealing studies that suggest the opposite. He emphasizes the need for Meta to prioritize safety in its app features default, rather than offering optional safety tools. Although Meta claims to be working on creating a safer environment for teenagers, Raoul believes that fundamental changes are necessary to prevent the addictive nature of these programs.

With high daily usage statistics among young users, the lawsuit seeks to put an end to harmful business practices and hold Meta accountable for its role in the mental health crisis among young people. It remains to be seen how the legal battle will unfold and what impact it may have on the future of social media platforms and their responsibility to protect the wellbeing of their users.

FAQ

What is the lawsuit against Meta about?

The lawsuit involves multiple states alleging that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has contributed to a mental health crisis in young people. The lawsuit claims that Meta intentionally misled the public about the dangers of its platforms and induced addictive and compulsive social media use among children and teenagers.

What are the alleged harmful effects of Meta’s platforms?

According to the lawsuit, Meta’s platforms promote dopamine-manipulating algorithms, likes, social comparisons, and addictive alerts. These features disrupt young people’s lives and result in issues such as depression, anxiety, sleep deprivation, body dysmorphia, and cyberbullying.

What changes do the plaintiffs want to see from Meta?

The lawsuit aims to stop harmful business practices and urges Meta to prioritize safety default in its app features, rather than offering optional safety tools. The plaintiffs believe that fundamental changes are necessary to prevent the addictive nature of these platforms.

How does Meta respond to the allegations?

Meta claims to be working on providing a safer environment for teenagers. However, the plaintiffs argue that Meta has concealed research showing harm to young users and that more substantial efforts are needed to address the mental health crisis associated with social media platforms.