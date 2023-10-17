Netflix Discontinues Support for Older Devices

Netflix users have recently been receiving warning messages stating that the streaming service will no longer be available on their devices after October 16. While this news came as a shock to some, many users had already been alerted about the impending change if they had recently used their devices to access Netflix.

The affected devices are primarily older models that are around 10 years old or more. Newer devices such as the LG C2 OLED TV and other smart TVs and streaming devices are not affected. Some of the devices reported to lose Netflix app support include older Sony and Samsung TVs, Panasonic TVs, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation TV, Toshiba Blu-ray players, and Hitachi TVs.

Netflix has not provided an official explanation for discontinuing support for these devices. However, users can check Netflix’s support page to see if their device is compatible with the streaming service’s apps.

If you still want to watch Netflix on your TV or Blu-ray player, there are affordable streaming devices available. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a top choice and costs less than $50. For those without a 4K TV, the Chromecast with Google TV HD is a budget-friendly option at just under $30.

While it may be disappointing to lose Netflix on your old device, there are affordable alternatives that can easily restore access to the streaming service without having to replace your entire TV or Blu-ray player.

